Dalton L. “Dalt” Todd, 89, of Rindge, and formerly of East Greenbush, N.Y., passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with the love of his family by his side.
Dalton L. “Dalt” Todd, 89, of Rindge, and formerly of East Greenbush, N.Y., passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with the love of his family by his side.
He was born a son to the late Vera Louise (Davis) and Jesse Todd on Sept. 23,1933, in Grasmere (N.H.). Dalton was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1951.
After graduation, Dalton enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Vietnam War as a Communications Repairman. He was a recipient of the National Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged at the rank of A/1C on March 1, 1961.
On June 2, 1961, Dalton married the love of his life, Mary E. (Goff) Todd, at the Congregational Church in Alstead. They had been happily married for almost 51 years until she passed away on April 11, 2012.
Dalt enjoyed his time working for the Timken Company in Keene for 20 years as a tool maker until he retired in 2011.
Mr. Todd is survived by his two children: Susan M. Brady, of Rindge; and Margaret A. Austin, of Rindge; his two siblings: Helen Shaw and her husband, Harry, of Keene; and David Todd of Keene; as well as his son-in-law, Aaron Austin, of New Ipswich. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Danielle Weeks of Tolleson, Ariz.; Michael Brady of Ashburnham, Mass.; Kelly Ardzinski and her husband, Anthony, of Castleton, N.Y.; and Kevin Todd of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one great-grandchild, Benjamin Ardzinski; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Dalton is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Mary Todd; his son Jeffrey A. Todd who passed on May 6, 2021; and his sister, Marge Dicey, who passed in December of 2019.
A graveside service with military honors will take place on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the family plot at Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations may be made out to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; or to any animal rescue or adoption agency.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.