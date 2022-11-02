Dale T. Price, 76, of York Beach, Maine, and Port Charlotte, Fla., and a former longtime resident of Keene and Enfield, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, at his home in York.
His parents, Flora E. (Danielson) and Thomas A.P. Price, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 31, 1946, in Manchester. Dale grew up in Keene and was a 1964 graduate of Keene High School.
Dale enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1964 until 1967, stationed in Georgia.
Post USN he enrolled in electronics at New Hampshire Technical Institute. His careers and interests always had an electronic focus: If it was “new and interesting” he would have one first — to not just enjoy but to figure out how it worked.
Dale was hard of hearing much of his adult life. The introduction of email and text messaging changed how he could communicate, and he was able to create stronger bonds with the people he cared about.
While residing in Keene, Dale worked as a manager with New England Telephone Company for many years.
During the summer months, Dale enjoyed his role as owner and operator of York Beach Cottages, affording many families the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful beaches and area of the southern Maine coast. When late fall came, Dale found his way to Port Charlotte, Fla., to enjoy the warm weather during the winter months.
He cared deeply for people and everyone was invited to visit him — all the better if their visit meant he could cook for them.
He enjoyed growing flowers and had a knack for keeping cactus plants looking their best.
Dale was proud of his Welsh heritage yet also fiercely devoted and outspoken for America and her principles. He enjoyed traveling to see family in Europe and to strengthen his knowledge of the family history. His favorite moments were those created with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a member of the York (Maine) Elks Lodge for more than 19 years, and the York (Maine) American Legion Post for 18 years.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his daughter, Tiffani A.P. Price, of Enfield; his grandchildren, Ezri C. Kling and Daniel P. Kling; a sister in New Hampshire; a niece in Massachusetts; a nephew in Connecticut; and many cousins.
His son, Jeffrey Jackman, predeceased him on Oct. 24, 2019.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5th from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. U.S. Navy honors will be afforded to Dale, and words of remembrance will be shared during this celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Price’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 251 Maple St., Manchester NH 03103-5401.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.