Dale Russell Fernandes, 90, of Carlisle, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Chapel Pointe.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1932, in East Orange, N.J., the son of the late Joseph C. Fernandes and Ethel May (Hawkins) Fernandes. Dale graduated from Nutley High School in Nutley, N.J., in 1950 and Bucknell University in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. It was at Bucknell University that he met Joy, and they were married in 1955.
He retired as a Commander from the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1975 after serving two years in submarines, then 18 years as a Naval Aviator, flying various anti-submarine aircraft. Dale spent 20 years flying around the world as a pilot for Pan American World Airways and 7 years as a pilot with United Airlines. Dale flew DC-8, B-727, B-707, L-1011 and B-747 aircraft.
Dale retired to Walpole, where he spent six years building an airplane which he flew around the country for six years!
Dale enjoyed painting watercolors, singing in barbershop quartets and playing handbells. Dale moved to Florida in 2007, and then near Gettysburg, Pa.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joy Lynn (Cooper) Fernandes; four sons: Keith Fernandes of Valencia, Calif.; Scott Fernandes of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Doug Fernandes of Seven Field, Pa.; and Chris Fernandes of Gettysburg, Pa.; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and 10 nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned to coincide with his wife, Joy, upon her passing. Visit EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.