Our community is saddened by the passing of longtime businessman, Keene City Councilor and Mayor, Dale Pregent, 84, of Keene, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
