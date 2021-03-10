Dale L. Edson Sr., 66, of Swanzey, passed away on March 6, 2021. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health at Care One Center in Lowell, Mass. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire damages Castle Street building in Keene Saturday morning
- Residents evacuated during fire at Keene apartment building
- AG's office says no charges will be filed in fatal Jaffrey stabbing
- Town meeting election results, March 9
- Parents join the fray in 4-way race for Keene school board seat
- 365 Cyles closing Keene store, will remain online
- Arguments in Hundred Nights zoning dispute heard in court
- Community helps victims of Thursday's fire at Keene multi-family home
- State reports death of Cheshire County man due to COVID-19
- SAU 29 names new assistant superintendent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.