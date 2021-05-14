Dale L. Edson Sr., 66, of Winchester, and formerly of Swanzey and Sullivan, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Care One Center in Gardner, Mass. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Dale was born the son of Ruth M. (Knight) and the late Stanley Ridlon on April 1, 1954, in Hartford, Conn. Later in life his mother married the late Charles Edson Jr., who he called Dad. Dale was educated locally, attending Springfield, Mass., schools.
He worked as a truck driver for Brattleboro Haulage for five years prior to his retirement.
Dale enjoyed watching car racing, working on cars, building models and wood burning. He could be found in the warmer weather riding his motorcycle. Dale had a soft spot for animals, especially his dog, Cocoa.
Mr. Edson is survived by his mother, Ruth M. Edson, of Swanzey; his children: Dale Edson Jr. of Swanzey; Nicole Edson of Springfield, Mass; and Amanda Dempsey and her husband, Justin, of Keene; and his five grandchildren: Arabella Croke, Brynlee Croke, Parker Dempsey, Andrew Edson and Jade Edson. In addition, he is survived by cousins, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Dale’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 17, at 1 p.m. in the family lot at Sullivan Center Cemetery, Center Street, Sullivan. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
