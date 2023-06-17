Dale J. Peloquin, 58, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home in Keene surrounded by the love of his family after a brief period declining health on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
He was born a son to the late Patricia A. (Peloquin) Byrnes on July 11, 1964, and later adopted by his late grandparents, Gertrude V. (Paul) and Alfred Peloquin, in Keene. He was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1982.
On Aug. 24, 2016, Dale exchanged vows with the love of his life, Tammy L. Kenyon. They had been together 32 years at the time of their marriage. They had a simple ceremony.
He had worked at Cheshire Foreign Auto of Marlborough in Sales and Service for 13 years until he retired in 2023. Prior he had worked at Mountainview and Dean Hill Subaru, and Subaru of Keene as the Service Manager, totaling 38 years.
Dale had many passions in life, some of which were spending time with his children, listening to music and riding his Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed and frequented local restaurants with his daughter.
Mr. Peloquin is survived by his loving wife and life partner, Tammy Kenyon, of Keene. He is also survived by his two children, Alex Aguilera-Conway of Methuen, Mass., and Chloe D. Royea, of Keene; as well as his siblings, Carin Plummer of Langdon, and three brothers, along with cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dale’s name to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 508 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
