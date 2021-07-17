A celebration of life for Cynthia Jane (McKay) Clough will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Brattleboro.
Cynthia was born in Orange, Mass., on Aug. 23, 1939. She passed on Oct. 12, 2020, having lived rooted in her values to do God’s work through love and service to others.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, United Methodist Women at FUMC of Brattleboro or the Peter Delvee Family Fund.
