Cynthia A. Rowe

Cynthia Ann (Mears) (Preston) Rowe, 90, a former longtime resident of Crestview Street, Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester with her husband, Gilbert, by her side.
Her parents, Russell S. and Ruth (Curtis) Mears, welcomed their daughter into the world on March 26, 1932, in Haverhill, Mass. Cynthia resided in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for 12 years and was a graduate of Montreal High School and Graham’s Business College in Montreal.
She moved to Keene in 1951. In August 1955, she married Donald E. Preston. Sadly, he passed away in February of 1987 after succumbing to multiple sclerosis.
Cynthia worked for 20 years with the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company, the Peerless Insurance Company and with Invest Financial Group, all in Keene.
Cynthia was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ in Keene, and sang in its choir for 45 years. She was a former member of the NALC Postal Auxiliary.
In January of 2005, Cynthia met and fell in love with Gilbert R. Rowe, and they were married in September of that same year.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 17 years, Gilbert R. Rowe, of Winchester; her son, Peter C. Preston and his wife, Heather, of Pittsfield (N.H.); a daughter, Leeanne R. Aden, and her husband, Roger, of Beatrice, Neb.; a step-daughter, Kathi Rowe, and her significant other, John Belanger, of Keene; and her grandchildren, Bradley and Brittney Preston, and Mark, Ted, Hillary, Scott, Holly and Heidi Fischer.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial with committal prayers will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Rowe’s memory to the American Cancer Society N.H. Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110; or the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene NH 03431.