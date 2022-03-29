Cynthia A. Donahue

Cynthia A. (Burrill) Donahue, 75, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Cindy was born on Dec. 25, 1946, to her loving parents, the late Mary M. (Clarke) and Kenneth R. Burrill, in Greenfield, Mass. She grew up in Orange, Mass., spending time with her large family, including her twin siblings and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. The family home was on Gay Street in Orange, Mass., and in later years her father Ken built a lake house on the shores of Lake Mattawa where many future generations gathered and enjoyed.
She graduated from Mahar Regional High School in Orange, Mass., and earned her associate’s degree from Northampton Commercial College.
She met the love of her life, Michael P. Donahue, when she was a freshman in high school. They fell in love and were married on Oct. 14, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Orange, Mass.
Cindy was widely known as a kind and caring person, always giving her time to others. She continued that into motherhood, raising her two children, and later as a grandmother, where she got to be “Noni” and “Nay Nay” to her two grandchildren, the apples of her eye. Cindy and Mike raised their family in Keene, where Cindy worked for the Keene Middle School for more than 30 years. She also was a constant face at the voting polls where she volunteered for many years. In addition, she was an avid sports fan, attending various high school and Keene State College games locally, but her favorite games to watch were those of her son, Ryan, playing baseball, and more recently her grandson, Chase, at his baseball games. You could also find her cheering on her granddaughter, Maggie, at her skating or riding lessons.
Family was everything to her. In her free time, Cindy loved taking drives up to Maine with Mike, where she could enjoy the scenery and one of her favorite hobbies, photography. She loved taking pictures of the water, the rocks and especially the birds. There is even one of her photos of a snowy owl on display at their favorite hotel in Wells, Maine.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Michael P. Donahue, of Keene; their two children: Ryan M. Donahue and his wife, Kristen, of Shirley, Mass.; and Caitlin M. Newell and her husband, Daniel, of Keene; her grandchildren: Chase B. Donahue of Shirley, Mass.; and Magdalen “Maggie” Newell of Keene; her siblings: Kenneth G. Burrill and his wife, Susan, of Wolcott, Vt.; and Kathleen M. Richard and her husband, Harry, of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; her nieces and nephews: Sarah Burrill Manco, Emily Burrill, Jessica Burrill, Jennifer Van de Carr and Christopher Richard; along with many cousins, extended family, friends and co-workers.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church, 173 Main St., Keene.
Memorial donations in Cynthia’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org, or by mail to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfuneralhome.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.