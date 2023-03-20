Curtis Lee Golden, 70, of Marlborough, passed away at home surrounded by family after a long illness.
Curtis was born in Long Island, N.Y., to parents Albert and Pauline (nee Earley). Golden and grew up in Nashua.
After graduating from Nashua High School in 1971, Curtis apprenticed with a silversmith, cementing a lifelong love of creative works including jewelry making, photography, watercolor painting and music.
Curt met his wife of more than 47 years, Kay (nee Robertson) Golden, in Milford in 1974. They were married the next year. The couple then moved to Norfolk, Va., followed by Tacoma, Wash., in 1975, when Curtis joined the U.S. Army 9th Infantry Band as a piano player and percussionist. After an honorable discharge in 1978, the couple moved back to New Hampshire, where Curt earned degrees from Nashua Vocational Technical College and Keene State College.
An engineer by trade, Curtis worked for Keene companies Timken and Kingsbury, retiring from National Quality Assurance in Acton, Mass., as an aerospace auditor in 2019.
Curt was a great lover of the outdoors, spending many vacations camping, canoeing, hiking, kayaking and fishing with friends and family. Though he rarely brought home “suppah,” Curtie was relentless in his pursuit of a dinner-worthy trout. He also took great pride in a seasonal garden which yielded vast quantities of vegetables throughout the years, in part due to his keenly engineered structures and supports.
Curt crafted many silver pieces and watercolor paintings as gifts for friends and family. His self-taught watercolors, a particular joy in retirement, often took inspiration from the beautiful seascapes and sunsets in Swans Island, Maine, where Curt and his family have vacationed for 30 years.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Kay Golden, and his daughter, Alison Golden, who he was very proud of; his sister, Patricia O’Connor, and her husband, Larry O’Connor, of Brighton, Mass.; his niece, Kelley Teixeira, and her husband, David Teixeira, of San Leandro, Calif.; his nephews, Jeffery and Timothy Golden, of Philadelphia, who were regaled with many “moose caller” and auditing tales; and numerous other nieces, nephews and dear friends.
No services will be held. Curt believed that learning was a “luxury and great privilege.” In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Curtis’s name to a charity of your choice supporting the outdoors or arts education.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Golden family or to share a memory of Curt, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.