Cullen R. Hall, 62 years old, of Winchester, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 14, 2022, after a brief period of illness. He passed peacefully with his daughter by his side at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Cullen was born in Keene on June 14, 1959, the son of Creighton and the late Alene (Willard) Hall. He was a 1978 graduate of Keene High School. Cullen was a well-known mechanic with a reputation for his honesty and expertise. At the time of his death Cullen worked as the service manager at Dube’s Tire Center in Keene, where he had worked since 2016. He had also started his career at Dube’s in 1982. Over the years he was also employed by Country Nissan in Greenfield, Mass., and Cheshire Tire in Keene.
Always an avid car enthusiast, especially loyal to Volkswagens, Cullen enjoyed attending Waterfest (the largest VW/Audi Car Show) and was part of Club H2O, an exclusive water-cooled-only Volkswagen/Audi organization. You’ve likely seen him riding through town in one of his many souped-up VWs.
His passion for cars was not limited to the full size versions. For more than 50 years he enjoyed and collected HO slot cars. He was admired and welcomed into the New England circle of racing clubs and enthusiasts. Cullen also enjoyed his Chevy trucks and was locally known as one of “The Chevy Boyz.” He loved mud bogging his prized gold truck, enduro racing, demo derbys and car shows. He enjoyed flea markets, swap meets and antique shops. Cullen spent almost every weekend traveling New England on the “hunt” for anything to add to his collections.
Anyone who knew him was touched by his kindness, humor and infectious smile. He was a genuine and selfless man, always willing to help whenever he was asked. Wherever he went, his warm nature won him lifelong friends.
Cullen will be greatly missed by his children, Vicky Smith of Keene and Caleb Atwood-Hall of Keene; his father, Creighton Hall, of Keene; his siblings: Marshall Hall and his wife, Zoe, of Massachusetts; Barry Hall of Winchester; Julene Gilmore of Swanzey; and Darren Hall of Keene; two grandchildren, Mikaila Emmond and Leah Smith; and a future great-grandchild due this month; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew. Cullen is predeceased by a sister in-law, Cindy Hall, and a nephew, Patrick Hall.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place privately in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.