Crytheria E. Goodell
Crytheria E. “Krit” (Tinker) Goodell, 89, a lifetime resident of Swanzey, died on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Crytheria was born the daughter of the late Ruth (Woodard) and Joseph Tinker on July 27, 1930, in Gilsum. She attended local schools and was the widow of Chester Goodell who died in 1972.
Krit worked as a sales associate for Hamshaw Lumber and Hardware Store in Keene for 23 years before her retirement in 2011. Prior, she had worked for Perkins Home Center in a similar role. She had also worked at the Alps Restaurant, and other local restaurants for many years. Her passion in life was working with children. She worked as a teaching assistant at the Wilcox School kindergarten in Swanzey for five years.
She had attended the Congregational Church of Swanzey. She enjoyed drawing, collecting art, refinishing antique furniture and painting. Time was spent tending to her plants and working in her flower gardens. She was especially happy at the holidays when family and close friends would get together. Krit had a soft spot in her heart for animals. She would pick up strays, tend to their wounds and feed them.
Mrs. Goodell is survived by her children, Edward C. Goodell and his wife, Sheila, of Fitzwilliam, Melanie Morse and her husband, Kevin, of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; her three grandchildren, Tasha Goodell of West Chesterfield, Scott Goodell and wife, Kristen, of Wakefield and Ryan Goodell and wife, Pepper, of Keene. In addition, she is survived by several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Krit is pre-deceased by her siblings; Carlton Tinker and Phyllis Tarr.
A special debt of gratitude is being given to the staff at Applewood Care Center and the Carpenter Home for outstanding care given to our mom over the years.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
A celebration of life service will occur on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), Swanzey Center. Burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery.
Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Crytheria E. Goodell to the charity of one’s choice or to Compassus Hospice, 170 South River Road, Bedford, NH 03110.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.)
