Crystal Arlen
Crystal Arlen, 64, of Loose Creek, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Landmark Hospital.
She was born July 9, 1955, in Keene.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Steven B. Arlen Sr.; her children, Buffy Arlen (Chris), Sheri Arlen, Brad Arlen (Brenda), Eugenia Bannan (Hamilton), Eugene Arlen (Shelby), Rusty Arlen; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters. Preceding her in death was her son, Steven B. Arlen II; her parents; two siblings and her in-laws.
She worked at Elsevier for several years.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. on Arlen Drive in Sullivan. A gathering will follow the service.
