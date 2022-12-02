Cricket F. Johnson, 79, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022. Cricket passed after a long battle from Alzheimer’s disease.
She had three sons: Shaun, Mike and Garin; two stepsons: Robert and Brian; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Rose Westcott; her brother, John; and her sister, Nancy.
Cricket grew up in Keene and was a hairdresser there for 37 years. She moved to Gilsum in 1988, where she lived when she retired from N.H. Health and Human Services.
In 2021, her son, Shaun, and his wife, Katy, had us move to San Jose, Calif., so they could be near her. Her remains will be returned to New Hampshire sometime next summer.
