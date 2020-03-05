Cressy A. Hudson
Funeral services for Cressy Alan Hudson will be conducted Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Community Evangelical Free Church in Spofford. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Committal prayers and burial will take place Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro.
Cressy, 68, of Brattleboro, passed away Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, at his home.
To view his full obituary and send messages of condolence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.