Craig W. Platt passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Brenda, on May 8, 2023 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Over the past 20 years, Craig faced numerous challenging heart issues that were addressed by talented cardiologists at DMHMC in Lebanon, and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. After five open-heart procedures, this last crisis proved too much for his weakened heart.
Craig was born in Vernon, Conn., on April 29, 1957, the son of Natalie Winsor and Charles E. Platt, and the brother of two older siblings, David Platt and Sue Platt Bolduc. Craig had a typically full and fun Connecticut childhood that is substantially documented in photos — many portraying him as a good-natured cowboy with his cowgirl sister.
He attended Simon’s Rock College in Great Barrington, Mass., graduating in 1978 with a bachelor of science in psychology. Upon graduation he moved to Bethel, Maine, and worked as the manager of Mother’s Restaurant. While there, Craig had the good fortune to meet Brenda Kimball, his soulmate and future wife. They were married in 1980, while Craig was studying at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and received his PhD in psychology. In 1987, they moved to Greensboro, N.C., where he taught at Greensboro College and then went on to teach at Guilford College for one year.
Craig and Brenda settled in the Monadnock Region after he accepted a position at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. Craig taught a variety of courses in psychology, acted as department chair, and was the first coordinator of Individual & Community, an innovative, interdisciplinary core curriculum. He was well-regarded by colleagues and students and known for his quiet, yet impassioned, beliefs and wit. During one sabbatical Craig volunteered for CASA, an advocacy organization for abused and neglected children, earning him a certificate as an advocate. His concern for people, particularly children in need, was integral to his being.
Craig and Brenda enjoyed a quiet life. They would attend music festivals, share times with friends, cook wonderful meals together, delight in the antics of their cats and enjoy the beauty of nature. Craig was a baker extraordinaire, creating delicious and elaborately adorned confections that were a gift to the senses. He loved running and participated in races for as long as he could, including one race two years after his first heart surgery. He also loved sports, especially baseball, football and soccer.
Craig will be missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his mother Natalie, of Tolland, Conn.; his sister, Sue, and brother-in-law, Brian, of Coventry, Conn.; his brother, David, of Vernon, Conn.; his niece, Megan Fuller, and nephew-in-law, Jesse Fuller, and their son, Brayden, of Bolton, Conn.; his nephew, Eric Bolduc, of Ellington, Conn.; and his dear longtime friend, Joan Epro.
A memorial service in honor of Craig will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Craig and Brenda’s home in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to CASA of New Hampshire. Children who experience abuse and neglect have a right to be heard. CASA of New Hampshire volunteer advocates helped more than 1,400 victimized children last year, but many more need an advocate by their side.