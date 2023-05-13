Craig W. Platt

Craig W. Platt passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Brenda, on May 8, 2023 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Over the past 20 years, Craig faced numerous challenging heart issues that were addressed by talented cardiologists at DMHMC in Lebanon, and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. After five open-heart procedures, this last crisis proved too much for his weakened heart.

