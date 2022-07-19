Corrine Folsom

Corinne “Connie” Folsom, of Keene, died peacefully on July 17, 2022, at the Genesis Healthcare Center in Keene surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born in Keene on Nov. 6, 1931, a daughter of the late Wallace and Pauline (Foster) Record. She was raised in nearby Chesterfield and attended local schools, graduating in 1949 from Keene High School.
Connie was always active in her church, leading youth groups and singing in choirs. Through the years, she participated and sang in many Lion’s Club plays. She was also an active member of the Keene Pops Choir and enjoyed travelling extensively with the choir.
Early on, Connie had worked at Peerless Insurance before working at Diversified Computers. Later, she enjoyed being the noon hostess at Martino’s until they closed.
Connie was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Nutting, of Maine. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Donald O. Folsom, of Keene; her three sons: Mark Goodell of Saranac Lake, N.Y.; Kevin Scott Goodell of Keene; and Kim Goodell of Addison, Vt.; her daughter, Kathleen (Cassie) Meade, of Keene; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to join together at Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene on Thursday, July 21, 2022, where calling hours will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., and a funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Connie’s name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607 (www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving).