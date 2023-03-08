Cornelius W. (Bill) Schenck, 96, of Keene passed away on Feb. 25, 2023. Bill passed peacefully in his home with family close by his side.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth Roberts Schenck; five children: Katrina Sleight, Sarah Burke, Rebekah Graves, Jillian Schenck and Pieter Schenck; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bill was born in Nutley, N.J., and went to Stevens Institute of Technology through a special wartime program with the U.S. Navy. After graduating from college, he served in the U.S. Navy through 1947.
After the U.S. Navy he taught mathematics and engineering at the University of New Hampshire and Roberts College in Istanbul, Turkey. After returning from Turkey, he and his wife, Ruth, settled in Keene in 1960. Bill was a mechanical engineer at Kingsbury Machine Tool in Keene until his retirement in 1991.
Bill’s interests included Scottish country dancing and playing in the hand bell choir for many years at the United Church of Christ.
At home, Bill enjoyed his garden, digging stumps and rocks out of the field, and maple sugaring in the winter when the ground was too frozen to work in the garden.
There will be a celebration of life for Bill in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (https://forestsociety.org/contributions).
