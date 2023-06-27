Corinne F. Nash

Corinne F. (Richardson) Nash, 97, of Concord, and a former longtime resident of Marlborough, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family and with her daughter by her side.
Corinne was born the daughter of Lillian (McNamara) and Halton Richardson Sr. on May 23, 1926, in Keene. She attended school in Marlborough and then graduated from Keene High School in 1944.
She married the love of her life, Cecil Nash, on Nov. 14, 1945, after he returned from four years with the wartime U.S. Army. A year later they moved into a home they bought in Marlborough that they loved dearly and where they lived for the next 59 years.
Corinne began working at the Frost Free Library in the fall of 1953, where she served as librarian for the next 23 years. Even though this job was part-time, it required special education and training. Corinne took classes at the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Keene State College. She later worked for 17 years as the director of school lunch for the Marlborough schools.
In 1976, working with a professional filmmaker, she served as associate producer on the making of “Marlborough America,” a 70-minute film documenting change in small communities during the previous 200 years. The film won many awards and can still be seen at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
Corinne wrote, “I truly believe we are born to serve in all ways possible,” and she certainly exemplified this sentiment throughout her life. She was involved with 4-H, Sunday school, church choir and many other community groups. Corinne helped to organize the Marlborough Historical Society in 1965 and served as its first president. She served on the library board of trustees, became a certified doll technologist and operated a doll hospital business for 20 years. Corinne was proud of her long service to the Marlborough Elementary School as an America Reads volunteer.
Corinne enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, camping, bus trips, scrapbooking, reading, writing and preserving family history. She co-authored a book about her father Dick Richardson’s career, “Old Time New Hampshire Fiddler,” wrote two children’s books and authored a collection of her mother’s recipes.
Corinne was preceded in death by her spouse of 60 years; her parents; her brother, Halton Richardson Jr.; her sister, Loretta Ball; and her aunt, Annie McNamara.
She will be deeply missed by her son, Gary Nash, and his wife, Claudette, of Norwalk, Conn.; and her daughter, Patricia Langley, and her husband, Bruce, of Bow. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be remembered affectionately by her extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough, with a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery and reception at the Marlborough Community House to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Corinne’s memory to: Kidz Cupboard, c/o Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough NH 03455; or to The Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough NH 03455.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.