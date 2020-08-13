Corinne B. Kelly

Corinne B. (Turner) Kelly, 84, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Corinne was born in Burlington, Vt., on March 9, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Cornelia (Foote) and J. Stanley Turner. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1953. Corinne went on in her studies, graduating from Fisher Junior College in Boston with the class of 1954.
On April 10, 1954, she exchanged vows with Richard A. Kelly. They were married in Quincy, Mass., with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for 66 years.
She worked as a secretary at a local church before retiring in 2005. Upon retirement, she worked in a similar role for The MacMillin Company builders in Keene for many years.
Corinne enjoyed knitting and going on annual family vacations at Bretton Woods and Goose Rocks Beach. She was a loving wife and mother. Corinne cared deeply for others in her community. She would give freely of her time to her friends, family and many others who she didn’t even know. She was always on the go. Later, she became an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She lived her life to the fullest.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her husband, Richard A. Kelly, of Keene; her children: Kevin R. Kelly and his wife, Brenda, of Winthrop, Mass.; Karen A. Dostilio of Keene; and Kathryn Skinner of Keene; her grandchildren: Sol Dostilio and his wife, Alicia of Yarmouth, Maine; Leda Werrell and her husband, Michael, of Yarmouth, Maine; Khyra Kelly of Framingham, Mass.; Kaeghan Kelly of Watertown, Mass.; and Sydney Bullard and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, Mass.; her great-grandchildren: Kalaiyah Kelly, Miekael Gonzales, Silas Dostilio, Simone Dostilio, Lincoln Werrell, Isla Werrell, Evan Werrell and Anna Bullard; and a sister, Elaine Bonnette, of Belmont. She enjoyed a special kinship with Anthony Dostilio. In addition, Corinne is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her son-in-law, Wayne Skinner, who passed on Aug. 21, 2014; and a grandson, Patrick Kelly, who passed on April 18, 2007.
In keeping with Corinne’s wishes, all services will be private. Burial will take place in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Corinne B. Kelly to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03756; in the memo box, put “Cheshire Medical Center Children’s Fund.” All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.