Corinne A. Bennett, a long-time resident of Marlborough and more recently of Keene, passed on June 26, 2022, ending a long and wonderful life.
She was born March 16, 1926, in Marlborough, the daughter of Fred R. and Lillian (Flood) Clark. Corinne attended Marlborough schools and graduated from Marlborough High School. She worked for several years at the American Guernsey Cattle Club in Peterborough. She and Robert L. Bennett of Marlborough were married on June 22, 1946, beginning a marriage of 64 years. She was very active in the community and volunteered at Keene Home Healthcare and the Meals on Wheels program in Marlborough, the Frost Free Library of Marlborough and many other organizations for many years.
Survivors include her son Gary and his wife, Suzan, of Windham, daughter-in-law Denise Bennett (widow of Dean Bennett) of Marlborough, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one cousin Alan E. Richardson of Marlborough and extended family members and many friends. Corinne was predeceased by her husband, Robert, son Dean, sister Caroline Clark and brother Bruce Clark
There will be no calling hours or funeral and burial shall be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Corinne’s name to Keene Home Healthcare.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).