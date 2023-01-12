Corey J. Reeves, 39, passed away suddenly on Jan. 1, 2023, in his Fitzwilliam home.
Born in Beverly, Mass., on April 3, 1983, he was the son of the late Gregory J. and the late Regina (Parsons) Reeves. He was raised in Essex, Mass., and was a graduate of Essex Agricultural and Technical High School with the class of 2002.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman with the 94th MP Company and was a veteran of the Gulf War.
After leaving the Army, he served as a federal police sergeant for the Department of Defense as well as working for other law enforcement agencies throughout his career. He also served as executive officer at the Danvers Law Enforcement Explorers program. He was proud to be part of this program where he was a mentor to many and a friend to everyone.
He left law enforcement in 2015 to become a social worker and pursue his love for helping people. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University in 2015 with a bachelor of arts in psychology, later receiving his master’s in social work from Simmons University, with the class of 2017. He had been currently working on his CAGS in education, with a track toward his license as a school adjustment counselor, working as a social worker for Keystone Education Collaborative and part-time at Heywood Hospital and Monadnock Community Hospital.
His love for law enforcement and his love to help people throughout his life showed with the outpouring of love and support from countless friends and colleagues. Corey was a mentor, a friend, and was family. He was a kind and caring person who will be greatly missed.
Corey is survived by his grandmother, Mrs. Carol A. Meader, of Beverly, Mass.; two uncles: William E. Meader Jr. and his wife, Denise J., of Rowley, Mass.; and John Parsons and his wife, Lisa Lane Parsons, of Ipswich, Mass.; an aunt, Deborah Parsons Aiello, of Rockport, Mass.; and many cousins.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High St., Ipswich, Mass., followed by interment with Military Honors in the Beverly Farms Cemetery, Beverly, Mass. Family and friends are cordially invited. Visiting hours will be held Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m.