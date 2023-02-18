Corey B. Field, 85, of Walpole, passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, in Alstead.
Corey was born March 25, 1937, in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., to William and Virginia (Champion) McQueen.
Corey was a home baker and also a housewife; she loved animals and had many dogs and cats over the course of her life. Corey was a strong Christian, attended church on a regular basis and recently belonged to the All Saints Episcopal Church in Peterborough. Corey also had a love for the ocean and spent numerous summers in Maine.
Corey is survived by her son, Daniel Field, of Alstead; and her brother, William McQueen, of Maine.
Corey was predeceased by her parents; and recently by her husband, Alfred Field.
Funeral services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls (www.fentonandhennessey.com).
