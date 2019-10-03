Cora B. Begnoche
Cora B. Begnoche, 93, of Westmoreland, and a former longtime resident of Nashua and West Swanzey, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Her parents, Carroll and Nellie Pearl (Martin) Wescott welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 1, 1926, in Grafton, Vt. She grew up in West Swanzey.
A resident of Nashua for 40 years, Cora worked for over 20 years with Bemis Plastics in Nashua. In her younger years, Cora enjoyed bowling, and later she was an avid bingo player. She also had a special place in her heart for her pomeranians.
Cora will be greatly missed by her family that she cherished: her daughter-in-law, Deborah Dinagan, of East Swanzey; a son, Robert Wescott, of New York City; a granddaughter, Colleen Dubriske, of Troy; six great-grandchildren: Lacey Jalava, Madalyn Jalava, Addison Dubriske, Aiden Lawrence, Tanner Dubriske and Brionna Tucker; a sister, Frances Bush of Townsend, Vt.; her niece and goddaughter, Carol Shockley, of Las Vegas; and several nieces and nephews. Cora was predeceased by her husband, Maurice Begnoche, in 1983; a daughter, Rosemarie Dinagan, who died at 2 years of age; a son, Francis Dinagan, on Nov. 29, 2010; a granddaughter, Kelly Lawrence, on May 26, 2017; a brother, George Wescott; and a sister, Evelyn Van Cor.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery, at the intersections of Pine Street and Railroad Street, West Swanzey.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Begnoche’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mass. and N.H. Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.