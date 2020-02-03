Constance M. Aron
Constance Mary “Connie” (Treat) Aron, 90, of Keene, died Jan. 29, 2020, in Keene at the Keene Center Genesis with her family by her side.
She was born in Elmira, N.Y., in 1929, the daughter of Elvin Ashbel Treat and Dorothy Holbrook Treat. The family relocated from Breesport, N.Y., to Keene in the 1930s.
Connie attended Keene schools, Tilden School, Central Junior High and two years at Keene High School on Washington Street. She was active in sports and sang alto in the a capella choir. Her last two years of high school were attended at Northfield School for Girls in Northfield, Mass. She was involved in many sports, drama, art, cheerleading, the Esty Choir, and graduated in 1947. She went on to attend Boston University as an art major, specializing in advertising and illustrative art design.
She and her husband, Gordon S. “Joe” Aron, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, were married in 1949 for 55 years until his death in 2004. They lived in Keene, Swanzey, San Diego (as a Navy wife), Claremont, Berlin, Portsmouth and in 1959 returned to Keene where, in 1963, they bought a home on Court Street raising a family of seven children.
Connie sold Avon products in Portsmouth; a manager for Tupperware home parties in Keene; then as a school crossing guard for the Keene Police Department. In the 1970s, she and her husband also created wood products under the name of Hallaron Products. They exhibited with the Cheshire Craftsmen for many years and their yard sales were large and well attended. In 1977 she was employed full time by New England Fabrics, formally the Keene Mill End Store, in the drapery department, retiring in 1999. After that, she was employed again as a school crossing guard, retiring in 2008.
As a longtime member of the Keene Art Association (now called Monadnock Area Artists Association), Connie served as a membership chairwoman. She painted in all mediums and loved to write poems, short stories, sing, play piano, tap-dance, sew, knit, crochet and cook. Connie touched so many peoples’ lives with her compassion, empathy, and kindness and all of the children will remember the many poems, songs, stories and Danish pastries.
Survivors include four daughters, Jane M. Hall and husband, Richard, of Keene, Deborah A. Weymouth and husband, Bruce, of Swanzey, Donna Aron Howe and husband, Bradley, of Swanzey, Judith M. Romano and husband, Paul, of Ashland, Mass.; three sons, Mark E. Aron and wife, Judith, of Keene, Brian S. Aron and wife, Tammie, of Haymarket, Va., Thomas M. Aron and wife, Aileen, of Bray, Ireland; a sister, Ruth Ann Stearns of Keene; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. She is predeceased by her brother, Douglas H. Treat and a granddaughter.
She has six Mayflower ancestors, Isaac Allerton, James Chilton, Francis Cooke, Stephen Hopkins, John Howland and John Tilley. Her DAR ancestor is Ezra Cushing from Abington, Mass. Others are buried in the East Alstead Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in Mrs. Aron’s memory to the Castle Center Life Enrichment Program, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.