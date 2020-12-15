A funeral Mass for Constance Duszkiewicz Murray, 93, of Keene, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2020, will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene at noon. A full obituary will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene, NH (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
