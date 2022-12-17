Conrad Yanis passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, at his home in Keene following a long decline caused by congestive heart failure.
Born in the Bronx in 1934 to Russian Jewish immigrants, Conrad lost both parents at a young age, and never expected to live a long life himself. In this matter, his inveterate pessimism was proven wrong. He lived in six states, had three marriages and three careers, and was adored by his three children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Conrad thrived on vigorous activity and the outdoors, and especially loved camping, hiking and square dancing. He lived his life just as he faced the depredations of his disease — with stoicism and practicality.
His uniquely loving heart, wry humor, and brilliant intellect were cherished by his wife, Carol Patten; his children, Lynn Yanis (John Maher), Lloyd Yanis, and Lauri Yanis (Matt Goggin); his grandchildren: Zak Majewski (Stephanie), Lia Yanis (Chris Tourloukis), Aliza Hunnicutt (Adam), Sam Yanis, and Yelena Yanis Maher; and his former wife, Naomi Ruth Yanis.
An outdoor celebration of Conrad’s life is planned for Massachusetts in the spring. The family is especially grateful to his devoted wife, Carol Patten, who nursed him until the end and enabled him to die in his own home, surrounded by love.