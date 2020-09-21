Collin D. Clifford, 57, of Charlestown passed away from natural causes at his home on Sept. 15, 2020.
Collin is survived by his mother, Gina, brother Mitchell, and his wife Deveney, of Springfield, Vt., as well as two sisters, Sandy, of Claremont, and Sharon French and her husband, Todd, of Grantham. He leaves a nephew, Logan D. French, of Grantham and several cousins.
To his friends, thank you for your friendship, good memories and fast engines. No services will be held.
Donations made be made in Collin’s name to the American Heart Association at 2 Wall St. No. 104, Manchester, NH 03101.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
