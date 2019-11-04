Colleen A. DiLuzio
Colleen A. (Peets) DiLuzio, 84, a resident of Keene, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
She was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Keene, the daughter of Raymond and Fedora (Dore) Peets. On Oct. 11, 1974, she married the love of her life, John DiLuzio, who passed away in May of this year.
For many years, Colleen worked for MPB in Keene.
Colleen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch. She and her husband were members of the Moose and also of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
She is survived by: her sister, Shirley Croteau; her brother, Floyd Peets; sisters-in-law: Caroline Firmin, Jean Dubois and her husband, Eugene, and Grace Fernald; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by: her husband, John; her son, Clinton LaClaire; her sister, Gloria Bills; and her brother, Paul Peets.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Route 12, Keene. There will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury Center for Cancer Care, 580 Court St., Keene 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
