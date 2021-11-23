Clifford Pafford, 64, of South Hadley, Mass., passed away Nov. 10, 2021, at Baystate Medical Center after a brief illness.
Clifford was born in Manhattan, N.Y., son of Jane (Cowen) Pafford and the late Phil Thomas Pafford. He was a graduate of the Dublin School in New Hampshire and currently a member of their Board of Trustees, and was a graduate of Centre College.
Clifford was an entrepreneur who was involved in many different business ventures. He had a love for jazz music and was a “friend of Bill.” While living in Holyoke, Mass., he was a member of the Principal’s Advisory Committee at Lawrence Elementary School, was involved in starting and participating in the Churchill Neighbor Association, and active in ecumenical efforts to bring together the Latino and Anglo citizens in the Churchill neighborhood. He continued his interest in the community as a resident of South Hadley, Mass., by his participation in town meetings.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Gail (Bielizna) Pafford; his mother, Jane (Cowen) Pafford; a brother, Timothy Pafford, and his wife, Brittany, of Texas; two nephews: Joshua and Braedan Pafford; two aunts: Mary Jeton and Katharine Weldon; his best friend, his dog, Lucee; and many cousins and extended family members.
A funeral service for Clifford will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton St., Holyoke, Mass. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Clifford to: The Dublin School, 18 Lehmann Way, Dublin NH 03444.
