Clifford Murray Ramsay Jr.

Clifford Murray Ramsay Jr. was born Nov. 26, 1930, to Anne Macaulay and Clifford Murray Ramsay in Manchester. Murray was known by many names — Social Chairman by his close friends in the best of times; “Mod Murray”; Mr. Ramsay; Uncle/Cousin; Dear ol’ Dad; and the other half of “The M and M team” — with his wife of 65 years, Margaret Ann Russell.