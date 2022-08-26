Clifford Murray Ramsay Jr. was born Nov. 26, 1930, to Anne Macaulay and Clifford Murray Ramsay in Manchester. Murray was known by many names — Social Chairman by his close friends in the best of times; “Mod Murray”; Mr. Ramsay; Uncle/Cousin; Dear ol’ Dad; and the other half of “The M and M team” — with his wife of 65 years, Margaret Ann Russell.
Keene Teacher’s College was instrumental in many ways. He completed his bachelor’s in education in 1952. After serving three years in the U.S. Army’s dental corps, he would return to Keene to earn his master’s in education in 1956.
It was here that he met his wife, Margaret Russell, which led to building their family and their life together on Matthews Road. This location would become the meeting place for many celebrations over the next 65 years, enjoying company, holidays, political campaigns and living life to the fullest. As the first Western Civilizations and Current Events teacher at Keene High School, Mr. Ramsay would remain at KHS over the next 32 years. In another role, as the Director of Adult Education, he truly enjoyed working with staff, meeting new students and creating programs. It was his goal to have people feel heard, supported and welcomed in any setting.
We’d like to thank all the former students who, decades later, reminded us of the positive impact his presence had in their lives. One of his educational highlights was to be one of 28 teachers selected to go to Russia in 1972 to observe and discuss mutual educational challenges. He remembered somber conversations with Russian teachers and having a potato for Christmas dinner. Murray also participated in the School Exchange Program and invited students from Turkey to join our family for many years.
In addition to his educational career, Murray had many second careers and worked at Faye M. Smith, Philbrick’s Sports, Super 8 Hotel and Mary’s Hallmark. Murray was particularly proud of maintaining the family cottage, “Rye Winds,” in Rye, which his Dad put together out of CCC camps in 1948. Whether it was cleaning the yard, replacing the clapboards, spray painting the wicker furniture or just closing the cottage for the season, this was by far his favorite place on Earth. Most of the time, he wouldn’t be there by himself and this is where the Couples’ Club comes into play.
As Social Chairman of the Couples Club since 1958, Murray was a skilled host for this tight-knit group of friends, who also became parents and grandparents together creating a whole new formation of friends. There is not enough room to list all of the gatherings but here are the highlights: Annual Anniversary parties at the Cottage; New Year’s parties at the KSC camp with lobster and line dancing; hot tub parties with strawberry daiquiris; monthly pizza parties at Matthews Road; birthday parties at The Pub; and breakfast gatherings at Otter Brook Dam with eggs, bacon and fresh squeezed orange juice.
Younger Generations, take note: The roles he excelled at were that of husband and father. As a husband, he was treasured and appreciated for his unwavering support, loving nature and excellent organizing skills. As a Dad, he was kind, smart, fun-loving and full of good advice. Heather’s and Jonathan’s childhoods were filled with mystery trips, breakfast on the rocks, multiple trips to the hardware store, school shopping trips to Tilden’s, and vacations by the pool at a hotel in Northampton, Mass., with hot fudge sundaes and good books.
Murray was unexpectedly placed in hospital care on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover. He was the dear gentle family member and friend who most would call their favorite. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Following Murray’s final wishes, there will be a service at sea out of Rye Harbor on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., with his ashes scattered in the place he loved most. This will be followed by a party at the family cottage in Rye. For more information, email 608har@gmail.com or jrramsay@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is raising money for a beach wheelchair to foster access for everyone to his treasured Rye Beach — email: 608har@gmail.com; or Heather Ramsay, 37 Riverbend Drive, Yarmouth ME 04096.