Clifford J. Pregent, 104, a longtime resident of Keene and Marlow, died peacefully on Jan. 11, 2023, at his home.
Clifford was born on Jan. 27, 1918, in Willimantic Conn., the son of Edward and Nora (Herbert) Pregent. His family moved to Keene when Clifford was 8 years of age. He attended St. Joseph Regional School in Keene. After graduating from St. Joseph, to help support his family, Cliff worked various jobs including making coal deliveries by horse and wagon, working in the Gilsum mica mine, the mica mill on Knight Street and maple sugaring with horse and wagon. He was also a volunteer in fighting the great Marlow forest fire of 1941.
Clifford enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 8, 1942, and served as a field lineman specialist during World War II. He was one of the many soldiers stationed in Panama guarding the Panama Canal. Later he was transferred to Germany as a trained lineman laying communication wire under combat conditions during the Rhineland Campaign in central Europe. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 26, 1945, earning the rank of TEC 5. He was a lifetime member of the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4.
Clifford worked as a machinist for more than 30 years with the former Central Screw Company in Keene.
On Sept. 23, 1944, Clifford married Caroline “Nickie” Nichols while he was on a 10-day furlough from the Army. They were married for 73 years, and for 39 of those years they raised their family on Winchester Court in Keene. During their life together, they enjoyed many years at their cottage and later retirement home at Sand Pond in Marlow. Here they hosted many family and friends over the years. They were an active part of the Sand Pond community and helped to preserve the lake for future generations to enjoy.
He enjoyed vegetable gardening in the summer and snow blowing in the winter, as well as daily walks. He was also an avid fan of NASCAR driver #48 Jimmie Johnson.
He and Caroline loved to square dance and were longtime members of the Monadnock Squares. He was a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene, and a member of the National Rifle Association.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his daughters: Pat Pregent of Bellows Falls; and Nora McCasland of Keene; his grandchildren: Cory Descoteau and his wife, Mimi, of Pittsburgh (Pa.); Timothy Descoteau and his partner, Erin Myhaver, of Keene; John Descoteau and his partner, Gina Pearce, of New York; Joshua McCasland of Webb City, Mo., and his partner, Eden Diab; and Caroline Flynn and her husband, Courtney, of Hull, Mass; his great-grandchildren: Dylan, Jack, Lachlyn, Henry, Katey and Evelyn; a sister-in-law, Janet Pregent, of Keene; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
His wife, Caroline; his brothers, Richard, George and Francis Pregent; and his sisters, Thelma Schmalz, Veronica Barcome and Pearl Pregent, who died as an infant, predeceased Clifford.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Pregent’s memory to the Meals on Wheels Program, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Pregent’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.