Clifford E. Hastings, of Hinsdale, passed peacefully on July 18, 2022, at Memorial Sloane Kettering in New York City due to complications from cancer treatment.
Cliff was born in Hinsdale on Jan. 27, 1970, to Eugene and Georgina (Willette) Hastings. He attended Hinsdale schools, where he met his future wife.
Cliff was something right from the start. He was precocious, inventive and wildly enthusiastic even as a small child. These traits never let up for a moment in his 52 years. His gift of gab served him well, both professionally in his career in industrial sales, and personally as he made lifelong friends everywhere he went. He could be incredibly profound, was unapologetically profane, and could make anyone wince, gasp and ultimately laugh until they cried.
Cliff had a great love of family. He married Cynthia Nebelski on Sept. 16, 1989. They had two children, Stephen and Spencer, of whom he was immensely proud and never missed an opportunity to brag about to anyone within earshot. His great love for his granddaughter, Addison, was what most sustained him as his disease progressed in the past year.
He was a ham radio hobbyist and loved to connect to strangers in other parts of the world. His ability to make a personal connection never failed him. His other love was to take long rides on his Harley Davidson for what he called “wind therapy.” He was a deeply compassionate person moved to help others, especially those in crisis. He spent 29 years as a firefighter and EMT and was Emergency Management Director for 10 years. These experiences gave him an understanding and compassion for people in the medical professions that fueled a commitment to the way he would carry himself through his cancer journey, staying positive and doing his best to entertain the nurses and hospital staff with his jokes, antics and tongue-in-cheek threats of writing bad Yelp reviews.
He wrote near his death:
“I find that attitude is as important to recovery as anything you can do. Cancer has the great feature to put your mortality in front of your face, but one has to remember that tomorrow is not guaranteed no matter what your health currently is. I might have cancer, but I won’t let it have me.”
He never did let it bring him down.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Cindy; his daughter, Spencer; his son, Stephen, and his wife, Tierney, whom he adored as a second daughter; and his beloved granddaughter, Addie Grace. Also surviving are his parents, Georgina and Marvin Carley; his sisters: Serena and her husband, George Benedict; Dawn Hastings and her husband, Aaron Betts; Monica Hastings and her husband, Dana Sprague; and Laura and her husband, Troy Santerre; and his nephews: Troy (Rachael) Benedict, Tristan (Caitlyn) Benedict, Taran (Allison Fiske) Benedict, Laol Short, Cameron Santerre and Parker Santerre.
He was predeceased by his father, Eugene C. Hastings.
Cliff’s dying wish was to find ways to support other families navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment. Please give to the American Cancer Society.
