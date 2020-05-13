Clesson F. Magee
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Clesson F. Magee, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in his sleep at Cheshire Medical Center. He was 95 years old.
Clesson is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Virginia Magee. He is survived by: Thomas Magee of Keene; Peter and Susan Magee of Milford; and John and Darlene Magee of North Augusta, S.C. Clesson is also survived by his grandchildren: Allyson and Ashley Magee, and Tonia and Felicia Magee; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Clesson was born on April 16, 1925, in Keene, to Thomas and Melvina Magee, and was a lifelong resident of Keene. Clesson left high school early to join the Navy. He served his country on the USS Miller, Petty Officer 3rd Class, during World War II. He was a TV repairman, and worked in town at Beedles Music Center for many years, and then started his own business out of his home: Magee’s TV.
Clesson was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, gardening, birdwatching, cooking and spending time at the beach. He especially enjoyed tinkering around with almost everything. He will be remembered as lending a hand to anyone who needed it.
The family would like to thank the 3rd-floor staff of Cheshire Medical Center for their caring and kindness that was provided to Clesson.
