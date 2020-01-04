Clemance A. Gilman-Bigelow
Clemance A. (Record) “Connie” Gilman-Bigelow, 101, a longtime resident of Swanzey, passed peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester. She passed peacefully after a period of failing health.
Clemance was born the daughter of Orilla (Dancause) and Wilfred Record on Aug. 30, 1918, in Harrisville, where she attended local schools.
In 1935 she married Louis J. Gilman and they were married for 56 years until his death in 1992. They lived in Dublin and Harrisville and raised seven children. In 1993 she married Kenneth Bigelow and lived in Swanzey until his death in 2012.
After her children had grown, she worked at Cheshire Mills in their retail store until her retirement.
She and her first husband enjoyed refinishing furniture and selling them at local auctions. During her stay at Applewood Nursing Home she enjoyed crafts and playing bingo. Connie loved her faith and was a member of St. Margaret Mary’s Church.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Theresa Hastings; Beverly Most and her husband, Daniel; Leonard Gilman and his partner, Heidi; Jeanette Gilman; Denise Whitbeck and her husband, Robert; Kevin Gilman and his husband, Larry Evans; a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Gilman; five stepchildren, 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; her sister, Jacqueline Getty; several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband’s son, Louis “Sonny” Gilman Jr.; her son-in-law, William Bryan Hastings Jr.; and 10 siblings.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Applewood Nursing Home for the love and excellent care given to Connie.
In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours and all services will be private. Donations can be made in memory of Connie A. Gilman-Bigelow to: Applewood Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 8 Snow Road, Winchester NH. 03470; or to: St. Vincent De Paul c/o St. Bernard Parish, Parish of the Holy Spirit, 185 Main St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey.
