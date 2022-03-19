Clayton P. Benjamin

Clayton Patrick Benjamin, 86, a former longtime resident of Hinsdale, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Applewood Healthcare in Winchester.
Mr. Benjamin was born in Ellenburg Depot, N.Y., on March 17, 1935, the son of Halsey and Eva (Jarvis) Benjamin. He was raised and educated in Brattleboro, graduating from St. Michael’s High School with the class of 1954.
In 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on board the USS Randolph, and in 1957 he was honorably discharged from active service.
He had been employed as a bookbinder working at the former Book Press in Brattleboro. Clayton retired in 1998 following 43 faithful years with the company. For many years he worked part-time at the former Hinsdale Raceway.
Born and raised Catholic, he was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale.
On April 4, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Church, he was married to Barbara Bouchie, who survives.
Besides his wife of 62 years, survivors include three daughters: Cherie Benjamin of Keene, Cathy Benjamin of Bradenton, Fla., and Cindy (Ron) Caruso of Sebago Lake, Maine; two sons: Brian Benjamin of West Chesterfield, and Bradley (Sheila) Benjamin of Shermans Dale, Pa.; and two brothers: David Benjamin of Westfield, Mass., and Gerald Benjamin of Brattleboro. Additionally, he leaves three grandchildren, Patrick, Tyler and Tara McGrath, and many nieces and nephews.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Henry Furman Celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston VT 05495; or Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown PA 18901.
