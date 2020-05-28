Clayton Blanchard
The hard-working hands of the kind and gentle soul fell still with the passing of Clayton “John” Blanchard, 79, of Martin, Ga., and a former longtime resident of Keene, on May 21, 2020, at his home in Martin, with his wife by his side.
His parents, Gladys (Lash) and Amos Blanchard Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Nov. 1, 1941, in Keene. John attended St. Joseph Regional School in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School.
A hard worker from the age of 13, John held several positions in area companies, including the former American Optical Company, Chase Tree Company, Emile J. Legere Management Company, Chabott Oil Company and as a supervisor with Cedarcrest Center for Children, all in Keene.
John, being a “jack-of-all-trades,” was always willing to help others with anything they might need. He enjoyed fishing and working around his home. He also enjoyed woodworking and building houses.
John will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 13 years, Nancy (Chadwick) Blanchard of Martin, Ga.; his children: Pat Dicey and her husband, Ken, and his grandsons, Chris and Jason, of Keene; Bob Blanchard and his wife, Penny, and his grandson, Joshua, and granddaughter, Zena, of Fitzwilliam; his wife Nancy’s family: Robin and Paul Rolli of Tennessee; Sheri Wesley of Massachusetts; Sawn Lund and Richard Lund, both of Keene; and several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters: Millard Blanchard and his wife, Lucille, of Florida; Pearl McKeon of Roxbury; Leonard Blanchard and his wife, Mary, of Roxbury; Gertrude Bruder and her husband, Tim, of Arizona; Joyce Blanchard of Arizona; Nancy Blanchard of Roxbury; Donna Kujawa and her husband, Bill of Manchester; Amos Blanchard Jr. and his wife, Marilyn, of Maine; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Blanchard, of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. John was predeceased by his brothers: Wesley Blanchard, Milton Blanchard and Arthur Blanchard; his sisters: Beverly Punt and Theresa Hill; his sister-in-law, Charlotte Blanchard; and three brothers-in-law: Alan Hill, Zing Pun and John McKeon.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or formal services.
To honor John’s memory, following in his footsteps, please reach out to someone in need and offer a helping hand, or do a good deed in his name.
