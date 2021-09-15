Clayda M. Hastings, 100, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, passed from life to eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Clayda was born on April 15, 1921, to Delia (LaValley) and Fredrick Burdo in Brattleboro. She attended St Michael’s School. On July 27, 1940, she exchanged wedding vows with Clifford Hastings at St. Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale. Sadly, Clifford passed away on June 2, 2008, after 68 years of marriage. Clayda was the sole proprietor of Hastings Slipcovers and Upholstery for more than 50 years.
Clayda had many interests in life. She spent time embroidering, doing crewel work, making draperies and watching baseball. Bobby Cox’s Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox were her favorite teams. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church and a member of Catholic Daughters for 62 years.
Clayda is survived by her three children: Brenda Burns and her husband, Douglas, of Ludlow, Vt.; Wayne Hastings and his wife, Cindy, of Simms, Mont.; and Gail LeVasseur of Hinsdale. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. There are four surviving sister-in-laws: Lorraine Burdo of Swanzey; Sheila Niemela of Orlando, Fla.; and Elizabeth Hastings and Dorothy Hastings of St. Cloud, Fla. Clayda is predeceased by her son, Eugene Hastings; and a son-in-law, Ted LeVasseur.
A mass was given on Sept. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church, Mary Queen of Peace, 35 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale, with Father Britto Adaikelam. Burial followed at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hinsdale. Donations can be made to: Catholic Daughters. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
