Clayda M. (Burdo) Hastings, 100, of Hinsdale, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021. She passed peacefully at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital after a long, well-lived life, with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).