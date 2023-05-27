Claude W. Webster, 87, a longtime resident of Walpole, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family after a brief period of declining health on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
He was born a son to the late Edith M. (Atwell) and Richard J. Webster on Oct. 6, 1935, in Thayer, Mo. He was educated at Wells High School with the class of 1953. He continued his education at Keene Teachers College, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in industrial arts.
Claude proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then went on to serve in the Army Active Reserves and retired honorably at the rank of E-8 Master Sergeant after more than 20 years of service. He served as the head of the Maintenance Platoon and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and other military awards.
Claude had formerly been married to Catherine E. (Shand) and Valerie (Pollen) Webster.
He had worked at Hinsdale High School for 35 years teaching industrial arts.
Claude’s greatest loves were his family, working with his hands, the great outdoors and his cat, Mittens. He was an avid home builder, farmer, fisherman and furniture maker. The home he was most proud of was Wildwind Farm in Walpole. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cribbage and a good gin and tonic.
Mr. Webster is survived by his five children: Tammy Swift and her husband, David, of Acworth; Roger W. Webster of Walpole; Julie A. Webster of Claremont; Winonah M. LeVine and her husband, Sean, of Walpole; and Zebulon W. Webster of Springfield, Vt. He is also survived by his four siblings: Ruth James of Wells, Maine; Marion Sherman of Saco, Maine; Richard Webster and his wife, Eunice, of Derry; and Kate Libbey and her husband, Errol, of Lyman, Maine; six grandchildren: Dannah Swift, Kati Powers, Erikka Swift, Abby Webster, Wesley LeVine and Castiel Johnson; as well as five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his siblings, James Webster, David Webster and Patricia Waddington.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home, Joe Perron and Claude’s close friend, Harrison Baldwin.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Graveside services with military honors will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the family lot in Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.