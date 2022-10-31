Clarence T. Nelson Jr.

Clarence T. “Butch” Nelson Jr., 80, a longtime resident of Richmond and formerly of Winchester, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Clarence was born the son of the late Lillian (Matson) and Clarence T. Nelson Sr. on July 24, 1942, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Troy High School with the class of 1960.
Soon after high school Butch enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country with distinction and honor during the Vietnam War. Butch was honorably discharged at the rank of A2C E-3 Aircraft Mechanic after four years of service on Jan. 19, 1965.
On Oct. 22, 2005, he exchanged vows with Bertha S. “Cookie” Swanson at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Winchester. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 17 years.
Butch was employed by the M.J. Moran Co. in Massachusetts as a master plumber for five years until his retirement in 2005. Prior, he had worked for Bob’s Fuel Co. in Winchester as a master plumber and service technician for 35 years.
He enjoyed life, always smiling and willing to give a hand, especially for our veterans and their families. Time was spent camping at the beach and watching NASCAR. He played softball for Leon’s Garage in the Keene League. He enjoyed being with nature while fishing. Butch could be found sitting in his chair watching Western movies. He loved what this country stood for so much that he gave freely of his time to be active as a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Winchester. Butch served for 19 years as a post commander. He also served on special agendas including funeral details, collecting donations for the various post projects and participation in the annual Veterans Day Poppy Pin donation day. Mostly he enjoyed life with his wife, Cookie.
Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife, Cookie S. Nelson, of Richmond; his son from a combined marriage, Matthew Remick, and his wife, Heather, of West Chesterfield; and his grandchildren, Austin, Alec, Nathan and Greyson Remick, all of West Chesterfield. He also leaves two women who he considered as his own: Sheree Gray and her husband, Raymond, of Leominster, Mass.; and Shelley Kunze and her husband, Steven, of Keene. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Butch was predeceased by his sister, Lillian Bedaw.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey. Burial with military honors will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the family lot at South Cemetery, Route 32 South, Richmond.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Clarence “Butch” T. Nelson to: Veterans of Foreign Wars, P.O. Box 35, Winchester NH 03470; or American Kidney Fund, 390 Main St., Worcester MA 01608.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).