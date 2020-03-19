Clarence H. Batchelder
Clarence Horace “Batch” Batchelder II, 81, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully surrounded in the love of his family on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Keene Center Genesis in Keene.
His parents, Marie (Warner) and Clarence H. Batchelder Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 2, 1938, in Keene. He grew up in Keene and was a 1957 graduate of Keene High School.
Clarence was inducted into the Army on Sept. 14, 1961, serving in active duty for two years. Wanting to continue to serve his country, Clarence transferred to the N.H. Army National Guard, where he continued his service in the 744th Transportation Unit for 22 years until his retirement on Oct. 16, 1994, earning the rank of Sergeant.
A very dedicated and hard worker, Clarence worked for the Payne Construction Company, Elm City Oil Company, Rice Oil Company and O’Connell Oil Company in Greenfield, Mass. He also worked for the Town of Marlborough.
He was a 25-year member of the Marlborough Fire Department, a member and past Post Commander of the Croteau-Coutts American Legion Marlborough Post 24, and a member of the Elks Club.
On July 18, 1959, he married the love of his life, Bette Anne Laurendeau. Together, they adopted two children and then had one child of their own. They were married for 52 years until her death in April 2011.
He loved joking, laughing and helping people. His family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids, brought him immense joy!
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his three children: son, Clarence H. “Tiger” Batchelder III of Nelson; daughter, Denise M. Werner and her husband, David, of Lutz, Fla.; son, Christopher P. Batchelder and his wife, Tammy, of Keene; six grandchildren: Alex Sawtelle of Greenwich, N.Y.; Katie Treshinsky of Peterborough; Shawn Bleau of Keene; Stacey Bleau of Troy; Laynie Batchelder of Keene; McKenna Batchelder of Keene; and eight great-grandchildren: Chloe, Maddie, Evan, Harper, Terri, Lizza, Molly and Griffin. He is also survived by two sisters: Norma Callahan of Keene; and Sandra Theriault Baez, of Interlachen, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Paul Laurendeau of Nelson; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of life and graveside service with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Batchelder’s memory to the Resident Activity Fund at the Keene Center Genesis, 677 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
