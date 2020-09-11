A graveside service with military honors for Clarence H. “Batch” Batchelder II, 81, a longtime resident of Marlborough, who passed away on March 16, 2020, will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. A celebration of his life and visitation will be held on Friday evening, Sept. 18, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com). Family and friends are welcome to attend both services. All those in attendance at the celebration of life as well as the graveside service are requested to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
