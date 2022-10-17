Clarence E. Babneau

The kind heart and gentle spirit of Clarence E. “Ed” Babneau, 62, a longtime resident of Alstead, will be greatly missed by many with his sudden passing at his home in Alstead on Oct. 5, 2022.
His parents, Doris (White) and Clarence “Chick” Babneau, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 24, 1959, in Peterborough. Ed grew up in Dublin and was a 1976 graduate of Conval Regional High School in Peterborough.
Ed worked for several area contractors as a heavy equipment operator. Ed’s close friend, Rick Krane, was instrumental in teaching Ed to learn and master the art of taxidermy. It was a skill that many sought Ed out for his assistance with their hunting treasures through his business, Mountain Ed’s Taxidermy.
Ed also enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, of which, he tied is own flies, as well as hunting. His hunting trip to Wyoming brought Ed his fondest memory shared with his father, not knowing at that time that this trip would be his dad’s last trip.
Following the passing of Ed’s father, Ed opened his home to his mother, caring for her with open arms until her passing.
Ed had a quick wit and enjoyed a good laugh. He was a true and loyal friend to some special folks, including Frank Anderson and his wife, Doretta, Hans Mayer, and Micah Simmons, all of Alstead. He also found a special place in his heart for his Labrador, Smoky, now in his friend Frank’s care.
In addition to his friends, Ed will be greatly missed by his sisters: Betty Wilkinson and her husband, Bob, of Manchester; Dottie Bunk and her significant other, Gary Jackson, of Dublin; and Kay Lightbody and her husband, John, of Stoddard; and several nieces and nephews, including his nephew, Mike Weston, who shared a father-son relationship with Ed and helped him over the past several years.
Two sisters, Linda LaFlamme and Nancy Murray, predeceased Ed.
At Ed’s request, there will be no services. Burial in the Dublin Town Cemetery will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Babneau’s memory to the Alstead Fire and Rescue Department, 596 Forest Road, Alstead NH 03602; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
