Clarence A. Faulkner

Clarence A. “Clancy” Faulkner, 90, a resident of Keene and formerly of Spofford, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, with the love of his family by his side at the American House in Keene.
He was born a son to the late Ethel (Ballou) and Lester R. Faulkner on April 26, 1932, in West Swanzey. He was educated locally and graduated with the Keene High School class of 1950.
After graduation, Clarence enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he served as a anti-aircraft gun crewman. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 10, 1954, at the rank of PFC-E2.
On June 28, 1952, Clarence exchanged vows with the love of his life, Winifred M. Ringland. They had a simple service in Keene with their family and friends by their side.
Clarence enjoyed working as a maintenance technician for Parkwood Apartments in Keene during the five years prior to his retirement in 1995. Previously, he worked as a press operator for A.E. Martell Printing Company in Keene for 36 years.
Clancy loved outdoor activities, and for many years he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, swimming and biking with family and friends. He was a very social and outgoing man, participating in organizations including the American Legion, Boy Scouts, Troy Seniors and camping club. Clancy was always in good spirits and eager to offer his help to anyone who needed it. Even during his last years, Clancy’s parting words were always, “Let me know if there’s anything I can do to help!” Clancy loved the frequent holiday and birthday gatherings with his large family, especially Christmas. He was especially delighted to hold and play with his many young grandkids and great-grandkids over the years.
Mr. Faulkner is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Winifred M. “Winnie” Faulkner, of Keene; their son, Timothy L. Faulkner, and his wife, Kathi, of Cuttingsville, Vt.; their daughter, Carol M. Newcombe, and her husband, Thomas, of Nelson; and their daughter, Laurie J. Howard, and her husband, Ernest “Skip,” of Keene. Clancy is also survived by three siblings: Gilbert Faulkner and his wife, Mary, of West Swanzey; Francis “Frank” Faulkner of Westport; and Martha Kingsbury of Walpole; his nine grandchildren: Meghan Faulkner, Brady Faulkner, Hayley (Newcombe) Talbot, Liana (Newcombe) Paciorkowski, Michayla Newcombe, Ian Newcombe, Kyle Howard, Kameron Howard and Keaton Howard; and by six great-grandchildren: Nataley Zabriskie, Rilynn Howard, Julian Paciorkowski, Emilia Paciorkowski, and twins Genevieve and Finn Talbot; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Clarence was predeceased by his parents; and by three siblings: Jason Faulkner, Elwin Faulkner and Richard Faulkner. He is also rejoined with his infant daughter, Kathy Faulkner.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH. Burial will take place at a future date to be announced online and in local newspapers.
