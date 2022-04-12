Clara Ruth Thomsen Davis, 93, formerly of Keene, died April 8, 2022, in Marlborough, in the comfort of home with family near by.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1928, in Stony Brook, N.Y., daughter of the late Peter and Ruth (Pelton) Thomsen. Clara graduated from Port Jefferson (N.Y.) High School in 1946 and continued her education at Brown’s Business School. On July 3, 1947, Clara married Forrest W. Davis Jr. Together they raised their family in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Clara owned and operated her own grooming and breeding business, JimmyJo Cocker Spaniels. Her biggest career highlight was showing one of her dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, New York City.
After her children began attending school, Clara went to work for the U.S. Post Office. In 1987 she retired from the Lake Grove, N.Y., post office. While living in New York, she was an active member of the Lake Ronkonkoma Methodist Church.
Following retirement, Clara and Forrest moved to Dublin, and then to Keene, where she was an active member of the Federated Church of Marlborough. Clara’s love of gardening, animals, music and family gatherings will live on in her family.
She will be deeply missed by her two daughters: JoAnn (Lawrence) Robinson of Marlborough, and Jane (Dan) Dolewski of Ivanhoe, Va.; her eight grandchildren: Emily (Michael) Head of Westbrook, Maine, Martha Robinson of Brookline, Mass., Daniel (Amy) Dolewski of Poquoson, Va., Benjamin (Jordan) Dolewski of Luray, Va., Darianne Dolewski of Newport News, Va., Amy (Jay) Baldwin Stephens of Oakville, Conn., Kate Davis of Waterbury, Conn., and Sara (Dan) Genovese of Jersey City, N.J.; her great-grandchildren: Ava and Gregory Dolewski, Owen Head, Avery Baldwin Stephens, and a baby, Ella Genovese, due in May; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Forrest W. Davis Jr.; her son, James; her daughter-in-law, Helen; her brother, Gordon (Jean) Thomsen; and her sister, Helen (William) Abel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks. A graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Marlborough will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Clara Ruth Thomsen Davis’ name to: The Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough NH 03455; or Hospice at HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Davis family or to share a memory or photo of Clara, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
