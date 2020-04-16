Clara D. Stowell
Clara D. Stowell, 93, of the American House, Water Street, Keene, passed away at her home in Keene on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Her parents, Eunice (Seaver) and Anthony J. Dubois Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 5, 1926, in Keene. She grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School.
Clara was a skilled fingerprint analyst, working with the FBI in Washington, D.C. She also worked with the Keene Police Department.
She resided in Pensacola, Fla., for many years. Having a deep faith, Clara was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Pensacola and the Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband in the southern part of the United States. Clara was an avid floral gardener and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by three brothers: Anthony J. Dubois Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Swanzey; Eugene Dubois and his wife, Jeannie, and George Dubois and his wife, Marsha, all of Keene; a brother-in-law, Harold Larro, of Keene; and many nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, James Stowell, in 2010; a daughter, Marnee Gail Crawford, in 2014; and her siblings: Bruce Dubois, Eunice Larro, Doris Dinkel and Janice Huslander.
Services and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Stowell’s memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
