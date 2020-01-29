Claire T. Kononan
Claire T. Kononan, 90, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully in the Hospice House, East Northport, N.Y., surrounded by her family on Jan. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.
Her parents, Cornelius and Mary Catherine (Dillon) McElvogue, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 13, 1929, in Providence, R.I. Claire grew up in Cranston, R.I., and was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Providence, R.I.
Claire was a manager at R&R Jewelry in Keene for several years during the 1980s and 1990s. She was also a former employee of Markem Corporation. She was an active volunteer in the Keene community and assisted at St. Bernard Church where she was a longtime parishioner. She served as a member of the VFW Post 777 Auxiliary and the Keene PTA.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 64 years, John Kononan of Keene; her daughter, Patricia Isenberg and her husband, Greg, of Medford, N.Y.; a son, Timothy Kononan and his wife, Jeanette, of Peru, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Katy, Emily, Holly, Jennifer and Stephani; and her five great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Sylvester’s Roman Catholic Church, Medford, N.Y. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ruland Funeral Home, 500 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue, N.Y.
Services in Keene and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Kononan’s memory to East Northport Hospice House, 101 Laurel Road, East Northport, NY 11731.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the burial arrangements to be held in the spring.
