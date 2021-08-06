Claire Helen Lemay Hall, born March 10, 1927, passed away in her sleep on Aug. 5, 2021.
She was a resident at The Arbors in Greenfield, Mass., where she enjoyed making friends and sharing in all their activities. Claire and the family were privileged to have had such a wonderful and caring staff at The Arbors.
Claire was daughter to Isreal and Auroa Lemay. Her siblings were Roland Lemay, Paul Lemay and Dorothy Henderson. She is survived by George Lemay of Maine.
Claire was a resident of Northfield, Mass., for more than 60 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Ralph Hall, and her son, Bruce Allen Hall.
Other children are Keith Hall and his wife, Linda (Kenney), of Northfield, Mass.; Ralph Hall and his wife, Marlaine (Antes), of Midlothian, Va.; Marlene Hall and Stephen Hall of Turners Falls, Mass. Claire was blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Claire graduated from Charlemont (Mass.) High School in 1945 where she was a majorette, played basketball and had a high scoring game of 20 points.
Claire was known for her beautiful needlepoint, rug braiding, knitting and crochet work that she shared with family and craft shows. She was also a regular at Ken Miller’s Auction Barn and loved collecting antiques.
After three children she worked at Kendall Mills in Colrain, Mass., and later at Millers Falls Tool Company in Millers Falls, Mass.
Claire loved to dance. Later in life she was a regular at Winchester and Brattleboro American Legions, VFWs and Elks following her favorite band, “Playing Possum.” Claire enjoyed growing flowers and picking and selling raspberries and blueberries raised at home.
Claire was a loving and caring mother and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield at a later date.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
